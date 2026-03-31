QSM Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 5.6% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QSM Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $143.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,270,735.40. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,336. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

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