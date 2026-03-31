Q1 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Cut by Analyst

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Northland Securities lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Payoneer Global in a report issued on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

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Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.79 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

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Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 299.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 119,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

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Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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