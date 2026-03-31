Q1 Earnings Estimate for Worksport Issued By HC Wainwright

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Worksport in a report released on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Worksport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Worksport’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Worksport in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Worksport in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worksport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Worksport Price Performance

Worksport stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.13.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Worksport had a negative net margin of 120.20% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKSP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Worksport by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Worksport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Worksport by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Worksport

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Worksport Ltd. is an Israeli-based designer, developer and global supplier of innovative automotive accessories, with a primary focus on pickup truck bed covers. The company’s core offerings include a range of hard and soft tonneau covers under brands such as ROLL, FLEXIT and SOLAR, engineered to provide truck owners with enhanced utility, security and weather protection. Worksport leverages advanced polymer materials and patented folding mechanisms to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that are easy to install and operate.

In recent years, Worksport has expanded its product portfolio to incorporate solar technology, introducing integrated solar tonneau covers capable of generating power for auxiliary truck systems or charging batteries for recreational and off-grid applications.

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