Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MSL Issued By HC Wainwright

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus Labs International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

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Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Merus Labs International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Merus Labs International Price Performance

Merus Labs International has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$1.76.

Merus Labs International Company Profile

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Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin. Elantan are tablets or capsules that belong to a group of medicines called organic nitrates. Isoket belongs to a group of medicines called organic nitrates. Deponit belongs to a group of medicines called nitrates.

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