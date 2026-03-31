Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MSL Issued By HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSLFree Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus Labs International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Merus Labs International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSL

Merus Labs International Price Performance

Merus Labs International has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$1.76.

Merus Labs International Company Profile

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Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin. Elantan are tablets or capsules that belong to a group of medicines called organic nitrates. Isoket belongs to a group of medicines called organic nitrates. Deponit belongs to a group of medicines called nitrates.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL)

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