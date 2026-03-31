pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.65

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded up 2% against the US dollar. pumpBTC has a market cap of $36.65 and approximately $70.35 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 691 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 691.37331603 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.01465742 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $77,661.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

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