ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 55,909 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 41,267 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $134,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 2,542.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

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ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 14.1%

BATS:UVXY traded down $8.61 on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $266.05.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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