ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,169 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 26th total of 950 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 554. ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

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About ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF

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The ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Supply Chain Logistics index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in the supply chain logistics of raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products around the globe. SUPL was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

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