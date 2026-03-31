ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,169 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 26th total of 950 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Price Performance
Shares of SUPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 554. ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.
About ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.