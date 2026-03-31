Polianta Ltd Purchases New Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. lululemon athletica comprises 0.2% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $340.25.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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