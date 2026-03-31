Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -29.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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