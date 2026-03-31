Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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