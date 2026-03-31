Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CF Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,184 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $676,096.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,711.55. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

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