Polianta Ltd Invests $8.92 Million in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 244.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

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Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $301.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $345.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.45 and a 200 day moving average of $308.93.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

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