Polianta Ltd Invests $1.45 Million in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,806,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,474,000 after buying an additional 3,027,125 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,353,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 272.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,240,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,083,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,235,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

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Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 136.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony P. J. Smurfit sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $2,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,660,119.40. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Bowles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,271.44. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SW. Argus decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $60.00 price objective on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on SW

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

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