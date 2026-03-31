Polianta Ltd Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 2.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

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