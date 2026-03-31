Polianta Ltd Buys New Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,585,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,890,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,101,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 614,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,390,000 after buying an additional 83,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after buying an additional 262,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

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AeroVironment Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day moving average is $289.69. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The business had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded AeroVironment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.

View Our Latest Report on AVAV

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,340.88. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,724 shares of company stock worth $1,435,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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