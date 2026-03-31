Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,014 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.

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About iShares Gold Trust

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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