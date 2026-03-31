Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,014 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Commerzbank published an ultra‑bullish forecast that rate cuts in H2 would drive gold toward extremely high targets, a call that could support long‑term inflows into gold ETFs like IAU if markets price in easier policy later this year. Rate cuts in H2 will drive gold to $5,000 and silver to $90 – Commerzbank
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC argues a longer‑term de‑dollarization trend and diversification by sovereign buyers will underpin further gains for gold, a structural tailwind for IAU. ‘Gold is behaving like a risk asset in 2026′ but de-dollarization trend will drive further gains – HSBC
- Positive Sentiment: Modest safe‑haven bidding amid Middle East tensions has lifted spot gold and bullion demand in recent sessions, a direct positive for IAU’s NAV and investor interest. Gold, silver see gains on modest safe-haven bidding
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that central banks have been large net buyers (noted in market commentary) provide durable physical demand that supports ETF holdings like IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Eyes $4,600 – Breakout or Trap?
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical analysis highlights specific entry/exit levels for traders; useful for short‑term flows but not a definitive directional signal for longer‑term ETF positioning. Gold market analysis for March 30 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting gold “behaving like a risk asset” this year signals changing correlations with equities—this is a mixed indicator that could either attract or repel ETF flows depending on macro direction. ‘Gold is behaving like a risk asset in 2026′ but de-dollarization trend will drive further gains – HSBC
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ reports gold edged lower as U.S.‑Iran talks produced mixed signals—geopolitical ambiguity can produce short‑term selling and reduce safe‑haven bids. Gold Edges Lower Amid Divergent Signals on U.S.-Iran Talks
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices and renewed inflation fears have pressured gold in recent sessions, as higher inflation expectations can lift real yields and weigh on non‑yielding assets like gold. Gold Falls Amid Rising Inflation Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary warns that elevated Treasury yields and occasional central‑bank selling can cap rallies; if yields stay high, ETF demand into IAU could be constrained. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Can Gold Rally If Treasury Yields Stay Elevated?
- Negative Sentiment: High volatility may keep retail investors sidelined, increasing the risk of episodic outflows from gold ETFs and adding downside risk to IAU. Gold’s volatility could keep retail investors on the sidelines, raising the risk of further downside – DeCarley’s Garner
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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