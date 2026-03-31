Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Invests $6.54 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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