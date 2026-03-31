Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,866,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.0% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,308,000 after buying an additional 3,850,500 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,724,000 after buying an additional 2,776,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,772,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,034,000 after buying an additional 1,671,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Baron Wealth Management disclosed a meaningful purchase of IVV shares, a sign some asset managers are adding exposure to the index via the ETF. Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation improvement — the S&P 500 earnings yield climbed back above 5%, which can make broad-cap index exposure (and IVV) more attractive to value- and income- oriented investors. S&P 500 Earnings Update: Earnings Yield Jumps Back Over 5%
- Positive Sentiment: Short-lived risk relief in futures — comments aiming to de-escalate Iran tensions briefly lifted futures and could produce intermittent bounces for IVV if diplomatic signals continue. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq Futures Gain As Trump Calls Iran’s New Leaders ‘Very Reasonable’
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus targets unchanged — some Wall Street strategists are keeping year‑end S&P targets intact (around 7,700), implying that current weakness may be seen as a buying opportunity for longer-term allocations to IVV. S&P 500 Nears Correction Territory. Wall Street Debates Buying the Dip.
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/short-term outlook mixed — market commentary highlights levels to watch and whether options-related flows (e.g., delta-hedging around expirations) accentuated the selloff; useful for traders but less decisive for long-term IVV holders. S&P 500 Levels to Watch Amid Dow, Nasdaq Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk driving downside — analysts warn the Iran conflict could deepen and push the S&P materially lower (one note cites a potential drop to ~6,150), which would pressure IVV given its S&P 500 exposure. S&P 500 could fall to 6,150: analyst explains how to play the dip
- Negative Sentiment: Oil spike and risk-off — oil topped $100/bbl, lifting commodity-driven risk premia and pressuring equities; higher energy prices can weigh on margins and investor sentiment for the broad market and IVV. S&P 500 Falters and Oil Rises After Hopes Fade for a Quick End to Iran Conflict
- Negative Sentiment: Technical deterioration — the S&P flashed a death cross and recently moved into correction territory, signaling increased downside risk for index-tracking ETFs like IVV until volatility recedes. S&P 500 Index flashes a death cross as US-Iran war continues ahead of NFP data
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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