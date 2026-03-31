Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,866,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.0% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,308,000 after buying an additional 3,850,500 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,724,000 after buying an additional 2,776,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,772,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,034,000 after buying an additional 1,671,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Shares of IVV opened at $634.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.87.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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