Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,490 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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