Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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