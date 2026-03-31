Phreesia Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) executives said fiscal 2026 marked a major shift in the company’s financial profile, highlighted by record profitability metrics, while also warning that more variable pharmaceutical marketing budgets are pressuring visibility in its Network Solutions business and lowering the company’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook.

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Fiscal 2026 milestones: profitability and cash flow

Chief Executive Officer Chaim Indig called fiscal 2026 “a pivotal year” defined by “deliberate choices and disciplined execution,” and said the company crossed several financial milestones ahead of internal targets. Indig said Phreesia surpassed $100 million in Adjusted EBITDA and exceeded $50 million in free cash flow. He also noted that, “for the first time in our history as a publicly traded company, we delivered positive GAAP net income for a full fiscal year.”

Q4 results: revenue up 16% with AccessOne contribution

Chief Financial Officer Balaji Gandhi echoed the profitability shift, saying that 2026 was “an important year for Phreesia’s evolution as a profitable company,” adding that the company achieved “positive net income and earnings per share” for the first time on a full-year basis.

Gandhi reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $127.1 million, up 16% year-over-year, with growth “led by Payment Solutions following the acquisition of AccessOne.” Excluding AccessOne, Gandhi said revenue rose 7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million, up from $16.4 million in the prior-year period, and represented a 23% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Operational metrics also increased. Fourth-quarter Average Healthcare Services Clients (AHSCs) reached 4,658, up 138 from the prior quarter, including 80 clients from the AccessOne acquisition. Total revenue per AHSC was $27,279, up 8% year-over-year.

Cash generation strengthened in the quarter. Gandhi said net cash provided by operating activities was $33.7 million, up $17.4 million year-over-year, while free cash flow was $28.5 million, up $19.3 million year-over-year and the company’s “strongest quarterly free cash flow to date.” He attributed the year-over-year improvement primarily to working capital changes and operating cash flows from AccessOne.

Phreesia ended the fiscal year with $73.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Jan. 31, 2026, down from $84.2 million a year earlier, according to Gandhi.

AccessOne integration and financing actions

Management emphasized provider financing as a key growth initiative, anchored by the AccessOne acquisition. Indig said the company has operated AccessOne “for several months,” and that its “investment thesis has only been reinforced,” pointing to rising patient financial responsibility and provider needs to convert receivables into predictable cash flow. Indig said AccessOne was performing in line with expectations, and that Phreesia is working to expand its access to capital for securitization programs to bring the solution to more of its provider network.

Gandhi also detailed a refinancing completed after year-end. On March 13, Phreesia refinanced its bridge loan, repaying all outstanding bridge debt using $92 million borrowed under a new five-year, $275 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Capital One that matures March 13, 2031. Gandhi said the new facility replaces both the bridge loan and the prior asset-based lending facility, and that unused capacity can support working capital, permitted acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

With refinancing complete, Gandhi said the company intends to prioritize capital allocation toward areas that may enhance shareholder value, including:

Paydown of long-term debt

Investments to support revenue growth acceleration

Share repurchases, “as appropriate”

On scaling AccessOne, Gandhi described growth opportunities both within Phreesia’s existing base and in “greenfield” parts of the provider ecosystem. He said expanding the capital base to offer AccessOne more broadly is “super important,” noting refinancing was the first step and that expanding capital access is the next milestone.

Network Solutions headwinds drive lower fiscal 2027 revenue outlook

Phreesia reduced its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook, citing weaker visibility and lower commitments from certain pharmaceutical manufacturers in its Network Solutions segment. Gandhi said the company now expects revenue of $510 million to $520 million, down from its prior range of $545 million to $559 million. He attributed the change to “even lower levels of dollars committed” by some Network Solutions clients for the second half of the year.

Indig said the life sciences industry is facing challenges and Phreesia is seeing that in “shorter visibility into spending commitments” from certain pharmaceutical manufacturers. He characterized it as an “external dynamic,” not a change in competitive position or underlying demand, but said it is “creating more variability in our financial forecasts.”

During Q&A, Gandhi told BMO Capital Markets’ Sean Dodge the pullback is “not broad-based” and is concentrated in “specific brand and therapeutic areas.” As examples, he pointed to vaccines, where spending and targeted marketing have “pulled back,” and public health, including federal agencies that had previously been a growth area.

Asked by Mizuho’s Steven Valiquette about GLP-1 drugs, Gandhi said that category is “in the bad guy category” for fiscal 2027 alongside vaccines and public health. In a later follow-up, he clarified that his comment was not specific to oral GLP-1 formulations.

Gandhi also described the outlook pressure as weighted to the second half of the year. In response to Needham’s Ryan MacDonald, he said the takeaway is that the issue is “around the second half of the year, not the first half,” and called Network Solutions forecasting “very complex” with pacing and multiple moving parts.

Despite the lower revenue outlook, Gandhi maintained Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $125 million to $135 million for fiscal 2027. He said holding profitability expectations amid reduced revenue reflects operating leverage and the company’s ability to drive additional efficiency. Gandhi also said the company has identified “significant opportunities to reduce our reliance on manual processes” through AI adoption, initially expecting efficiencies from reduced outsourced resource utilization.

Management maintained expectations for AHSC growth in the mid-single digits for fiscal 2027, while lowering its outlook for total revenue per AHSC to the low single-digit percentage range, down from a prior expectation of low double-digit growth, reflecting the Network Solutions headwinds.

Product initiatives: ProviderConnect and AI focus

Indig highlighted a newer initiative in healthcare provider marketing. He said Phreesia launched “ProviderConnect” in early March as an offering for healthcare provider marketers and described it as an extension of PatientConnect. Indig said the company believes it can align “both sides of the care conversation” with patient-level relevance and privacy central to the model.

However, management indicated ProviderConnect is not yet large enough to materially affect near-term guidance. In response to William Blair’s Ryan Daniels, Gandhi said expectations are “very little” for now, describing it as “very early days” and stating that the change in revenue outlook “has nothing to do” with ProviderConnect given its small base. Gandhi later told KeyBanc’s Scott Schoenhaus that the recent softness commentary is “all around PatientConnect,” while ProviderConnect is “still very, very early.”

AI was another recurring theme. Indig said AI is increasingly important not only in products but also internally, helping automate manual processes, reduce outsourced resource reliance, and drive efficiency—an element he said is contributing to margin expansion. In response to Baird’s Joe Vruwink, Indig said Phreesia believes AI is allowing it to “increase the breadth of offerings” for clients and that the scope of value it can provide is expanding rapidly.

Looking ahead, Indig said a “more modest revenue growth year does not change our trajectory,” framing the updated outlook as driven by specific external dynamics in one part of the business. He said the company entered fiscal 2027 with priorities including positioning AccessOne for growth, scaling HCP marketing, and further embedding AI into operations.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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