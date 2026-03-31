Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.08. 43,326,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 45,945,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Key Pfizer News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,887 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,786,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489,189 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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