PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $285.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,033.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,400. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 127,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Since its formation in 2006, PennantPark has focused on providing customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm’s investment advisory services are provided by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, which sources and structures transactions tailored to the unique needs of its portfolio companies.

The company’s core strategy centers on debt and equity investments in U.S.-based businesses, typically those with annual revenues between $10 million and $200 million.

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