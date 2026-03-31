Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.03 and last traded at GBX 17.03. 75,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 198,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,234.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Pebble Beach Systems Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebble Beach Systems Group

In other Pebble Beach Systems Group news, insider Tom Crawford bought 27,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,799 per share, for a total transaction of £499,492.35. Also, insider Chris Errington sold 91,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20, for a total transaction of £18,395.40. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 94,209 shares of company stock valued at $173,817,413. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.