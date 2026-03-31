Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,414,994 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 26th total of 41,466,379 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,796,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 164,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,677,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,465,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,599,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,265,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,270,000 after buying an additional 75,560 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.2% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 13,803,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after buying an additional 7,205,652 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,559,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,517,000 after buying an additional 5,551,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,165,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

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Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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