Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,289.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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