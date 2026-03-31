Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Buys 11,225 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 11.1% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $37,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,465,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 670,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,936,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,955,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

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