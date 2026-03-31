Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Trading 14.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) rose 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.90 and last traded at $126.65. Approximately 16,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 306,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $148.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

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Palvella Therapeutics Trading Up 19.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elaine J. Heron bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,500. The trade was a 5.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $507,592.98. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVLA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,408,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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