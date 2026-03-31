Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $847,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,863,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,107,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,316 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $67,048,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OMC opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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