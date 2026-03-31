Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3,122.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 135.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 31.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 673.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nutanix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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