Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,228,241 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 26th total of 3,870,864 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 943,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,478,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 223.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,504,000 after buying an additional 1,047,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,270,000 after acquiring an additional 521,352 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,769,000 after acquiring an additional 492,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $208.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.18. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $249.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.34%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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