Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Invests $962,000 in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. nCino accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in nCino by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,513,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,146,000 after buying an additional 2,076,579 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,868 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at about $44,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth about $36,962,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth about $33,442,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

nCino Trading Up 2.9%

nCino stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. nCino Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

nCino announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $39,843.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,178.94. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $150,897.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,281.28. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,743. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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