Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Has $3.06 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.3% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after acquiring an additional 403,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,898 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,583,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,189,000 after purchasing an additional 809,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $681,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,730.92. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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