One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 2.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 270.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

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Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1%

EYLD stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

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