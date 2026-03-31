Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE: ECO):

3/29/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/25/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/21/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

3/9/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/20/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 165.78%.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers’ fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

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