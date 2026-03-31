Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE: ECO):
- 3/29/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 3/25/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.
- 3/21/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 3/9/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.
- 2/20/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Okeanis Eco Tankers was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 165.78%.
As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers’ fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.
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