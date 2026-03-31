Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Trading Up 9.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.7970. 15,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 325,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Oculis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Oculis from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Oculis from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

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Oculis Trading Up 9.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 8,173.41%. Analysts anticipate that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oculis by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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