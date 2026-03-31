Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading 5.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.24. 108,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 83,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

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Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 5.5%

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

The company has a market capitalization of C$493.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.24.

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc in February 2017.

Further Reading

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