Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.63 and a 52-week high of $264.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $301.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Arete Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $362,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,702,713.62. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,293 shares of company stock worth $13,994,803. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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