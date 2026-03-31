Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 664,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,071,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Danaher by 179.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Argus set a $265.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DHR opened at $183.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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