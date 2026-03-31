Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,755 Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,359 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 673,961 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.50 to $76.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 91.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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