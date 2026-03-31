Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,193,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,330,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,569,000 after buying an additional 83,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $860.37 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $908.02 and a 200-day moving average of $841.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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