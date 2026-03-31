NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.0380. Approximately 74,158,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 45,997,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
NIO News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — stock investors bought about 195,290 call options (≈45% above average), signaling speculative bullish positioning and potential short‑term upside pressure.
- Positive Sentiment: Short‑term technical breakout — NIO crossed above the 20‑day moving average, a sign many traders view as a short‑term bullish signal that can attract momentum buyers. NIO Inc. (NIO) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term technical strength — NIO also overtook the 200‑day moving average, which technical investors interpret as a shift toward a more durable uptrend and can support continued buying interest. NIO Inc. (NIO) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average
- Positive Sentiment: Delivery expectations and battery‑swap momentum — market coverage points to rising delivery hopes and renewed interest in NIO’s battery‑swap strategy as drivers of today’s rally, which can sustain momentum if upcoming delivery figures meet or beat expectations. Nio Leaps 8% on Delivery Hopes and Battery Swap Momentum: 3 Reasons the Rally Could Have Legs
- Positive Sentiment: Geographic expansion — NIO launched its three brands in Costa Rica (first Americas entry) and opened a showroom in the Americas, evidence of international expansion and a distributor‑led approach that could broaden revenue channels over time. NIO’s Costa Rica Debut Marks First 3-Brand Overseas Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Buyers positioning ahead of Q1 delivery update — coverage notes investors accumulating shares ahead of NIO’s March vehicle delivery update, which can amplify intraday moves if results are favorable. NIO Inc. (NIO) Rallies Ahead of Q1, March Vehicle Delivery Update
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO engagement on AI/partnership themes — William Li’s public discussion with Qualcomm China highlights NIO’s focus on in‑vehicle AI and tech positioning; strategically relevant but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Nio CEO William Li sits down with Qualcomm China chair
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
NIO Stock Up 9.6%
The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in NIO by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NIO by 183.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in NIO by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NIO
NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.
The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.
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