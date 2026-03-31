NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.0380. Approximately 74,158,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 45,997,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

NIO News Summary

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NIO Stock Up 9.6%

The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in NIO by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NIO by 183.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in NIO by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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