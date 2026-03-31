NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Short Interest Update

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,615,321 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 26th total of 4,216,949 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,154,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiCE during the fourth quarter worth $79,944,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 116.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,238,000 after purchasing an additional 659,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE in the third quarter valued at $88,599,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiCE by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 880,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,482,000 after purchasing an additional 233,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded NiCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

NiCE Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 147,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,294. NiCE has a twelve month low of $94.65 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The business had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NiCE

(Get Free Report)

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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