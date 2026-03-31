Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAGE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niagen Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAGE

Niagen Bioscience Trading Up 1.9%

Institutional Trading of Niagen Bioscience

Shares of NAGE stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.12. Niagen Bioscience has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Niagen Bioscience by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Niagen Bioscience by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Niagen Bioscience by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niagen Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.