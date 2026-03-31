Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.58, but opened at $38.50. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 2,241 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $4,281,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 242.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 53,411 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg’s business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

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