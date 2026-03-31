Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 314.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NMRA. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 17.2%
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,099.35. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,387 shares of company stock worth $82,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Neumora Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Neumora Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New NMRA-511 data showed a strong effect in a pre-specified Alzheimer’s agitation population that the company says is comparable to pivotal studies for competitors — this buttresses the pipeline story and could support long-term value if replicated in later trials. Neumora Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted a strong financial position on the Q4 call (healthy cash and liquidity metrics vs. peers), which reduces near-term funding risk and gives time to advance the pipeline. Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Position …
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed estimates (reported loss of $0.35 vs. consensus $0.34), a marginal miss that is unlikely to change the long-term thesis but keeps near-term sentiment muted. Neumora earnings release / transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: There was unusual call-option activity (a large uptick in call purchases), which can signal speculative bullish interest or hedging ahead of upcoming trial readouts; this increases short-term volume and volatility but not fundamentals.
- Negative Sentiment: Neumora disclosed a Nasdaq delisting risk in a shareholder-rights filing — even if only a warning, that raises investor concern about liquidity, investor base and future capital access, and likely pressured the share price. Neumora Therapeutics Warns Nasdaq Delisting Risk Could Hit Liquidity, Share Price, and Capital Access
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and coverage notes followed a navacaprant development setback (KOASTAL‑1 failed its MDD primary endpoint); ongoing KOASTAL‑2/3 readouts are uncertain and this raises near-term clinical and valuation risk for that program. Neumora Therapeutics: Downgrading After Navacaprant Development Setback
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.
Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.
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