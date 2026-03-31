Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 314.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NMRA. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

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Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 17.2%

NMRA opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $322.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,099.35. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,387 shares of company stock worth $82,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

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