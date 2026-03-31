Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.26 and last traded at $96.15. 53,768,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 49,699,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citic Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

Netflix Trading Up 3.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.