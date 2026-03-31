Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.89 and last traded at $103.76. 21,233,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 15,089,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.09.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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