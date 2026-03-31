National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of National Vision worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Vision by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $224,837.58. Following the sale, the chairman owned 694,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,554,550.40. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Vision from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Vision

National Vision Price Performance

National Vision stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $503.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.26 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

See Also

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