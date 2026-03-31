NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI) Short Interest Update

NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,983 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 26th total of 17,573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NAMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 46,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. NAMI has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

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NAMI Company Profile

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Further Reading

Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

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